Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15 as the state continues to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has now exceeded 28,000 reported cases and 1,860 deaths.
Edwards officially signed the new order into law on Thursday, one day after traveling to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Donald Trump and the White House’s coronavirus task force.
The governor said he would be extending the stay-at-home order earlier this week, noting that his decision was based on “sound science and data and the recommendations of multiple public health experts and doctors” as the best way Louisiana can protect the health of all its people.
Though Louisiana has seen a drop in overall new case counts and hospitalizations, that isn’t true for some regions of the state, specifically the Baton Rouge and Monroe regions.
Over the last week, Edwards said Ouachita Parish has increased COVID-19 cases by 22 percent, East Baton Rouge Parish by 14 percent, Caddo Parish by 11 percent, and St. Tammany by 9.8 percent.
“We simply don’t meet the qualifications to move to Phase 1 yet, but all Louisianans should be hopeful that we will soon,” he said in a statement Thursday. “Brighter days are ahead for Louisiana, and I am proud not only of our health care heroes and frontline essential workers, but also of our people who have shown extreme strength during this tough time and have largely abided by the Stay at Home order.”
“We will get through this together and resume the celebrations we have had to put on hold when we are able to come together again safely.”
The new order is almost identical to Edwards previous orders, which bars gatherings of 10 or more people and closes businesses such as salons, barber shops, bars, gyms, movie theaters, and casinos.
Businesses that are deemed essential under the third phase of federal CISA guidance will still be open. Non-essential retail and other businesses in Louisiana continue to be able to open with no more than 10 people total inside, including employees and customers.
Three noteworthy changes in the new stay-at-home order include:
Malls will remain closed to the public, but stores may open for curbside delivery.
Restaurants will be allowed to open their outside areas for patrons to eat meals only, without tableside service.
All employees of a business who have contact with the public must wear a mask or face covering.
Edwards said businesses can operate as long as their employees wear face masks or coverings, limit the number of people on premises, and enforce social distancing.
“Businesses owners will need to review the order to be sure that they understand if their business may be open and how it may operate, if it is,” he said. “In the coming days we will be providing additional information and tools to help business owners understand the guidance for Phase 1 so that they can protect the health and safety of their customers and their employees.”
Additionally, both the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health strongly urge everyone to wear masks or face coverings when in public.
Edwards is hopeful that Louisiana will meet the White House criteria — which requires a downward trend in number of people showing COVID-19 symptoms, new cases, and hospitalizations over a two-week period — and move to Phase 1 on May 15, provided the state continues to surge testing and contact tracing capacity.
Phase 1 would lift the stay-at-home order and ease restrictions on some public spaces like houses of worship and restaurants and open other businesses that have been closed such as barber shops and salons, but with restrictions on occupancy and strict requirements for personal distancing and masks to keep everyone safe.
Phase 1 occupancy for these businesses will be limited to 25 percent, including employees and customers.
As Louisiana prepares to move forward to the next phase, the state will begin issuing guidance and additional resources for businesses, in the coming days and weeks.
Edwards said he intends to make his next announcement on moving to Phase 1 in Louisiana on or by May 11. People can continue to get information from the Governor’s office on Coronavirus.la.gov and by texting “LACOVID” to 67283.
