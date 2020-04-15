It’s official: Students will not return to school for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
But education, Gov. John Bel Edwards said, will continue.
Edwards announced his newest proclamation Wednesday, making official what many have believed would ultimately happen as the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the state.
On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting 21,951 positive cases and 1,103 deaths — a jump of 90 fatalities in one day and 219 in the past two days.
With the disease now reaching all 64 parishes — including 49 that have reported at least one death — bringing students back to school campuses was simply out of the question, Edwards said, citing guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
“Today, I signed a proclamation closing K-12 schools for the duration of the school year,” Edwards said.
This story will be updated.
