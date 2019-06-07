WALKER -- Birdie Pourciau had been through this before.

In August 2016, floodwater filled Pourciau and her husband’s home on Pleasant Ridge Drive in Walker, forcing a complete rebuild. She still has a picture saved on her phone of the water, which was near the roof of her one-story home.

Hardly a year after moving back in their home, the Pourciaus found themselves in a familiar position — having to clean their home after a storm.

Many others found themselves in a similar plight.

Memories of the Great Flood of 2016 were triggered during Thursday’s heavy storms that dropped an average of 6-7 inches of water across some parts of Livingston Parish.

Many streets were shut down in the parish Thursday, specifically in Denham Springs and Walker. At least one tornado touched down in the Colyell and S. Satsuma Road area, and others were reported in and around Baton Rouge. No injuries were reported in Livingston Parish, but many people had to evacuate from their homes as the waters steadily approached.

Roughly 20 homes confirmed flooding Thursday night, though those numbers could increase Friday and into the weekend. Several businesses also took on water, including some in the Denham Springs Antique Village.

Though the water didn’t reach the levels of the August 2016 flood — which dumped more than 30 inches of water across Livingston Parish nearly three years ago — residents and business owners didn’t waste any time trying to sort out the madness.

Once the water stopped falling and began receding, people got to work.

At the Pourciaus, friends and family helped the elderly couple strip sheetrock and baseboards and pile furniture to salvage what they could. Volunteers from Judson Baptist Church brought food to the home, with Shandra Swetledge and Pourciau sharing a long embrace.

Swetledge had brought food to Pourciau after the flood nearly three years ago, a time the Pourciaus would like to forget but couldn’t help but revisit Thursday.

“We had 50 years of marriage in the front yard [in 2016],” Pourciau said. “We lost everything we had. Now we’re doing this again. It makes you question what you’re doing or if you’re living right.”

Like the Pourciaus, Stacey Walton’s home on Pleasant Ridge Drive also flooded in August 2016. It took on about 6 feet of water then, and on Thursday, the water reached 5 inches in some spots.

Around 8 p.m., Walton and her family had most of the belongings stacked in the center of most of their rooms. They had stripped the wood floor and had multiple fans blowing throughout the house.

Taking a break from cleaning, Walton said she couldn’t believe she was doing this again.

“It was like déjà vu,” she said.

Trey Carpenter and his fiance Desiree had to be driven to their Walker home in humvees since roads were closed. After arriving, they waded in knee-deep water down their driveway and found their dogs sitting atop their dog houses. Water had reached above the outside deck.

Fearing to let more water in, Trey and Desiree broke inside their own house through a window near the carport.

“We busted the window and we all came through and got everything out that we could,” Desiree said. “As soon as the water got lower than the doorstep, we opened the door and started scooping it all out.”

Trey and Desiree, along with half a dozen family members and friends, immediately got to work, pulling up floors and baseboards, turning on fans, and piling trash in a trailer under the carport.

Trey said the only thing that “really upset me” were his three children’s yearbooks, which had been placed on the bottom shelf of a bookcase near the front door. Late Thursday, he scattered them on the ground in front of a blowing fan to dry them out.

“That’s the thing that hurts the most,” Trey said.