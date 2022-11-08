It's Election Day.
In Livingston Parish, voters will make selections in a U.S. Senate race, a U.S. House of Representatives race, and nine local elections. There are also a series of statewide constitutional items.
When you go to the polls to cast your vote, be sure to take one of the following:
-- a driver's license
-- a Louisiana Special ID
-- LA Wallet digital driver's license
-- a United States military identification card that contains your name and picture or
-- some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.
Voters will go to their normal polling locations on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. Those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Locally, there are races for four seats up for grabs on the School Board, five seats on councils in Denham Springs and Albany, two seats on aldermen boards in both Killian and French Settlement, and a mayoral race in Killian.
Here’s what is on the ballot:
U.S. Senate (1 to be elected)
Beryl A. Billiot, No Party
Gary Chambers, Jr., Democrat
Devin Lance Graham, Republican
“Xan” John, Other
John Kennedy, Republican
W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson, No Party
Bradley McMorris, Independent
MV “Vinny” Mendoza, Democrat
“Luke” Mixon, Democrat
Salvador P. Rodriguez, Democrat
Aaron C. Sigler, Libertarian
Syrita Steib, Democrat
Thomas Wenn, Other
U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District (1 to be elected)
Brian Belzer, Republican
Rufus Holt Craig, Jr., Libertarian
Garret Graves, Republican
School Board District 4 (1 to be elected)
Bradley “Brad” Harris, Republican
Jeff Pendergrass, Republican
School Board District 7 (1 to be elected)
Katelyn Lockhart Cockerham, Republican
Ryan Pope, Republican
School Board District 8 (1 to be elected)
“Ron” McMorris, Republican
Monica Madere Sullivan, Republican
School Board District 9 (1 to be elected)
Devin Gregoire, Republican
“Steve” Link, Republican
Mayor Town of Killian (1 to be elected)
Kenny Bayhi, Independent
Ronald L. Sharp Sr., Republican
Aldermen, Town of Killian (2 to be elected)
Brent Ballard, Republican
Patrick Canal, Republican
Kimberly Gill, Independent
Amanda Jacobsen, Republican
Leon Vicks, Democrat
Aldermen, Village of French Settlement (2 to be elected)
Jeremy Aydell, Republican
Sean Clouatre, Democrat
Roland Gutbier, Republican
Paul Matherne, Democrat
Council, City of Denham Springs (5 to be elected)
Amber Dugas, Republican
Jim “Jimmy” Gilbert, Republican
Lori Lamm-Williams, Republican
Robert Poole, Republican
Raphineas “Ray” Riley, Democrat
“Jeff” Wesley, Republican
Council, Town of Albany (5 to be elected)
Jerry Glascock, Republican
Richard Herring, Jr., Republican
Peter Don Onofry, Republican
Kimberly Stewart, Republican
S. Gerald Stilley, Republican
John Thomas, No Party
Melinda Zalson, No Party
Constitutional Amendments
Constitutional Amendment No. 1: Modifies the maximum amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in equities
Constitutional Amendment No. 2: Expands property tax exemptions for homestead exemption property for veterans with disabilities
Constitutional Amendment No. 3: Allows classified civil service employees to support election of family members to public office
Constitutional Amendment No. 4: Authorizes a political subdivision to waive charges for water under certain circumstances
Constitutional Amendment No. 5: Provides relative to property tax millage rate adjustments and maximum authorized millage rates
Constitutional Amendment No. 6: Limits the increase in assessed value of certain property following reappraisal in Orleans Parish
Constitutional Amendment No. 7: Provides relative to the prohibition of involuntary servitude and administration of criminal justice
Constitutional Amendment No. 8: Removes requirement of annual certification of income for certain eligible disabled homeowners
