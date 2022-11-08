Vote Here

A sign instructs people where to vote.

 David Gray | The News

It's Election Day.

In Livingston Parish, voters will make selections in a U.S. Senate race, a U.S. House of Representatives race, and nine local elections. There are also a series of statewide constitutional items.

When you go to the polls to cast your vote, be sure to take one of the following:

-- a driver's license

-- a Louisiana Special ID

-- LA Wallet digital driver's license

-- a United States military identification card that contains your name and picture or

-- some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.

Voters will go to their normal polling locations on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. Those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Locally, there are races for four seats up for grabs on the School Board, five seats on councils in Denham Springs and Albany, two seats on aldermen boards in both Killian and French Settlement, and a mayoral race in Killian.

Here’s what is on the ballot:

U.S. Senate (1 to be elected)

Beryl A. Billiot, No Party

Gary Chambers, Jr., Democrat

Devin Lance Graham, Republican

“Xan” John, Other

John Kennedy, Republican

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson, No Party

Bradley McMorris, Independent

MV “Vinny” Mendoza, Democrat

“Luke” Mixon, Democrat

Salvador P. Rodriguez, Democrat

Aaron C. Sigler, Libertarian

Syrita Steib, Democrat

Thomas Wenn, Other

U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District (1 to be elected)

Brian Belzer, Republican

Rufus Holt Craig, Jr., Libertarian

Garret Graves, Republican

School Board District 4 (1 to be elected)

Bradley “Brad” Harris, Republican

Jeff Pendergrass, Republican

School Board District 7 (1 to be elected)

Katelyn Lockhart Cockerham, Republican

Ryan Pope, Republican

School Board District 8 (1 to be elected)

“Ron” McMorris, Republican

Monica Madere Sullivan, Republican

School Board District 9 (1 to be elected)

Devin Gregoire, Republican

“Steve” Link, Republican

Mayor Town of Killian (1 to be elected)

Kenny Bayhi, Independent

Ronald L. Sharp Sr., Republican

Aldermen, Town of Killian (2 to be elected)

Brent Ballard, Republican

Patrick Canal, Republican

Kimberly Gill, Independent

Amanda Jacobsen, Republican

Leon Vicks, Democrat

Aldermen, Village of French Settlement (2 to be elected)

Jeremy Aydell, Republican

Sean Clouatre, Democrat

Roland Gutbier, Republican

Paul Matherne, Democrat

Council, City of Denham Springs (5 to be elected)

Amber Dugas, Republican

Jim “Jimmy” Gilbert, Republican

Lori Lamm-Williams, Republican

Robert Poole, Republican

Raphineas “Ray” Riley, Democrat

“Jeff” Wesley, Republican

Council, Town of Albany (5 to be elected)

Jerry Glascock, Republican

Richard Herring, Jr., Republican

Peter Don Onofry, Republican

Kimberly Stewart, Republican

S. Gerald Stilley, Republican

John Thomas, No Party

Melinda Zalson, No Party

Constitutional Amendments

Constitutional Amendment No. 1: Modifies the maximum amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in equities

Constitutional Amendment No. 2: Expands property tax exemptions for homestead exemption property for veterans with disabilities

Constitutional Amendment No. 3: Allows classified civil service employees to support election of family members to public office

Constitutional Amendment No. 4: Authorizes a political subdivision to waive charges for water under certain circumstances

Constitutional Amendment No. 5: Provides relative to property tax millage rate adjustments and maximum authorized millage rates

Constitutional Amendment No. 6: Limits the increase in assessed value of certain property following reappraisal in Orleans Parish

Constitutional Amendment No. 7: Provides relative to the prohibition of involuntary servitude and administration of criminal justice

Constitutional Amendment No. 8: Removes requirement of annual certification of income for certain eligible disabled homeowners

