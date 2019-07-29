DENHAM SPRINGS - Two popular restaurants, both 'build your own' concepts, have announced they're coming to the Juban area in 2020.
According to the official Facebook page for Izzo's Illegal Burrito, which began in Baton Rouge, as well as the LIT Facebook page the companies will be entering the first strip center being erected at Juban Square - across Juban Road from Juban Crossing.
Founder Ozzie Fernandez opened LIT Pizza’s first location in August 2016 near the south gates of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. When asked about choosing Denham Springs as a location for LIT Pizza, Fernandez mentioned, “Livingston Parish is a growing and bustling community. We have had so many requests for many years from the community to open an Izzo’s and now LIT, it’s been a long time coming, but we are finally excited to be able to open our doors and serve the community.”
The pictures released by both companies show that the two eateries will anchor a proposed strip center between the Chevron gas station and Starbucks.
Fernandez said that they hope to be open in early 2020, but a realistic goal is 'more around this time next year' (late July).
Both LIT and Izzo's are focused around construction of your own version of pizza as well as certain Mexican dishes - which include burritos, nachos, and quesadillas.
According to Izzo's website:
Izzo's is a festive experience that everyone can enjoy! From our marinated fajita steak to our signature made from scratch guacamole, homemade goodness is always an ingredient in our kitchen. Whether you're customizing a burrito, quesadillas or a salad....we're pretty sure you're going to get hooked!
We are located in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Metairie, Bossier City, Lake Charles, Harvey and Covington - NOW OPEN in Flowood, Mississippi, and The Summit in Birmingham, and Hoover, Alabama!
Come in and Roll Your Own®!
According to LIT's website:
Calling all pizza lovers - the bold, the daring, the artists who dream of crafting the perfect pizza - we’re serving up something special just for you! Always fresh. Always blast-fired.
Whether you want to put a new spin on an old classic or embrace our endless flavor combinations, you can customize your pizza and watch it come to life right before your eyes.
We’re ready to change the way you experience pizza... so get creative, explore the possibilities and rediscover pizza with a unique experience that is fast, flavorful and personalized - just for you!
Construction has begun on the Hobby Lobby location on the east side of Juban Road. Taco Bell and Burger King recently celebrated openings, while Starbucks is not far behind.
