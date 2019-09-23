DENHAM SPRINGS - A man being sought by local authorities turned himself in to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office late last week, and eventually ended up the hands of the Denham Springs Police Department.

DSPD was seeking Jacob Tom, a 24-year-old of Baton Rouge, who was charged with attempted bank fraud and exploitation of the infirm.

According to DSPD, the case started when Tom went to the unidentified victim’s home and convinced her that she owed him “a large sum of money” for work he claimed to have done to her home. Living alone, the victim had no defense and was then driven to the bank by the suspect to withdraw the money.

The woman had been diagnosed with dementia.

The Police Department later posted that “the victim is safe” after “an alert teller thought something was amiss and asked the suspect to come inside to complete the transaction.” A member of the victim’s family happened to be inside the bank at the same time, police said.

Tom is on his way to the Livingston Parish Detention Center to await trial.