The community will be able to show its support for Cpl. Shawn Kelly, the Denham Springs police officer who was critically injured in a shootout last week, during multiple fundraising events in the coming days.
Kelly was responding to a disturbance in the Spring Park Plaza around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when a suspect shot and struck him “multiple times.” The shooter, who was identified as 30-year-old Justin Roberts, fled the scene and was later shot and captured near the Highway 190 and Range Avenue intersection.
Roberts died hours later from his injuries, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
Kelly, a 26-year law enforcement veteran, has been in critical condition since the shooting, and his story has gained attention across the state. He has been receiving treatment at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge.
“He is continuing to fight like we all knew he would,” Sgt. Scott Sterling said in a Monday morning update. “The family is super appreciative of the amount of support they’ve received.”
Since the shooting, members of the community have organized multiple fundraisers and benefits to raise money for Kelly, a husband and father of four, and his family.
Sport-N-Center, a local sporting goods store, is selling T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies in honor of Kelly. The black T-shirt, sweater, and hoodie features Kelly’s name on the front above law enforcement symbols.
Sport-N-Center said the deadline to make an order is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. Shirts will be ready for pick-up or shipping on May 26.
All proceeds from the T-shirt sales will be donated to Kelly’s family, officials said.
Big Mike's Sports Bar and Grill, a popular local restaurant located near where Kelly was shot, will hold a "Give Back Day" on Wednesday, May 17. The day-long benefit will include all dine-in and to-go orders.
"Please visit us this day to help contribute to Shawn Kelly and his family in this time of need," the restaurant said in a Facebook post. "Our prayers are with him."
Donations are also being accepted at Hancock Whitney Bank.
A jambalaya benefit and car show will be held for Kelly beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20. The benefit will be held in the parking lot of the old Albertson’s located at Florida Boulevard and South Range Avenue.
Plate lunches will be $10 each (cash only, organizers said), and “100 percent” of the proceeds will go toward Kelly’s medical expenses.
People can also donate to Kelly’s medical expenses through PayPal and Cash App. Links, which were done in partnership with Behind the Line BR, a non-profit organization, are available by clicking here.
