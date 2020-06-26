A jambalaya benefit for the family of George Baker, the Louisiana State Trooper who died from injuries sustained in the line of duty, will be held on Saturday, June 27.

The fundraiser will begin at 10 a.m. and last until the food is sold out.

According to organizers, 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward Heather and Harper Baker, the late trooper’s wife and daughter.

Volunteers will be selling jambalaya plates at two locations: Albany Volunteer Fire Department, located at 29778 S. Montpelier Road in Albany; and the Ponchatoula Country Market (back porch), located at 10 East Pine Street in Ponchatoula.

The cost is a $10 donation per plate, and all uniformed police officers will receive a complimentary lunch at either location.

The benefit is being held in memory of Baker, an Albany native who passed away on Sunday, May 24, four days after he was hit following a police chase in Hammond.

Authorities say Baker, a 2005 graduate of Albany High, and another officer were retrieving a tire deflation device from the road when they were struck by a Hammond Police Department unit.

Hundreds of first responders led their fallen brother to his final resting place in a funeral procession that went through Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes on May 28. Baker’s body was escorted from the University Center in Hammond to Lighthouse Baptist Church in Independence.

The procession — which took a full 40 minutes to travel less than a mile down Hwy. 3234 in Hammond — drew people of all ages to pay their respects to Baker.