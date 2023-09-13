JD Bank is pleased to announce that Mark Juneau III has joined our team as VP Commercial Lender in our combined loan and deposit production office located at 9026 Jefferson Hwy, Suite 402 in Baton Rouge. An experienced banker, Juneau will serve the personal and business financial needs of Baton Rouge and the surrounding region. “With over 25 years in banking, Mark is well versed in commercial lending and the needs of the Baton Rouge business community. Mark’s knowledge and experience make him a valuable addition to our talented lending team,” said Jimmy LeBlanc, EVP Chief Lending Officer.
A resident of Livingston Parish, Mark has worked in the Baton Rouge Market since 2009. He is an expert in helping businesses of varied backgrounds and sizes achieve financial stability and success. Mark is a 2004 graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University and a 2007 graduate of the ABA Commercial Lending School at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He most recently served as VP Commercial Lender for United Community Bank.
Active in the community, he is a state and national board member of the Coastal Conservation Association and serves as president and banquet chairman of the Livingston Chapter. He is a member of Junior Achievement of Greater Baton Rouge and a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving overseas in Afghanistan in 2002.
About JD Bank
Founded in 1947, JD Bank, Louisiana’s Community Bank, offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. JD Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 22 full service branch offices located along the Interstate 10 corridor from Lake Charles to Lafayette, Louisiana, and two combined loan and deposit production offices in the Northshore and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. For more information, visit www.jdbank.com or call 800-789-5159. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
