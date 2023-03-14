Jeff Wiley announces bid for State Representative, District 81

Former Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley has announced he will be a candidate for State Representative in District 81 in the October 14, 2023, election.
District 81 includes parts of Ascension, Livingston, and St. James parishes and is currently represented by Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, who will not seek re-election because of term limits.
Wiley is a long-time resident of the district, a registered Republican, and a conservative Christian. He is pro-life and support parents’ rights. He also supports Second Amendment rights and is a staunch advocate of balancing the budget.
He has more than 40 years of law enforcement experience and proven leadership. He managed the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for 23 years, overseeing some 400 employees and an annual budget of more than $30 million. During his tenure, he led efforts to fund (without new taxes) and construct new facilities and develop community programs, including a first-ever consolidated Fire-EMS-law enforcement 911 Center in Ascension Parish.
“I understand the importance of working with other agencies to get things done, and I know what it means to be responsible for decisions that are made for the public I love to serve,” Wiley said. “The voters of this district can trust me to do what is right for them.
“Now, more than ever, our state needs leaders who will stand up for our families, protect our basic rights and be good stewards of public dollars.”
Wiley has a distinguished career. He is an inductee in the Louisiana Criminal Justice Hall of Fame. The state’s sheriffs elected him to serve a term as president of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and they appointed him Legislative Committee chairman and to the Pension Fund Board of Directors for 15 years.
He served as the chairman of the Louisiana Peace Officer’s Standards and Training Council (POST) and chairman of the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement.
Wiley served in the U.S. Marines as a military policeman and graduated from the FBI’s Executive Institute in Quantico, Virginia. He also holds a bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Wiley and his wife, Linda, have been married for 50 years. They have two daughters, whose families live in the district, allowing them to spend much enjoyed time with their five grandchildren. The Wileys attend Healing Place Church and are active in community events.
(This article was submitted by the campaign for Jeff Wiley.)
