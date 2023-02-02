Former Super Bowl-winning coach Jim Harbaugh has moved to quash talk of a potential return to the NFL by committing himself to stay with the Michigan Wolverines for the foreseeable future.
Harbaugh had reportedly been approached by both the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers about filling vacant posts, but the 59-year-old has no intention of leaving the college football side he has coached since 2015, although no contract extension has actually been penned as of yet.
Such a move will undoubtedly help to persuade sports betting enthusiasts to check out the college football odds today to see where Michigan is lined up for 2023, with the Wolverines having reached the CFP Semifinal after an impressive regular season before bowing out to TCU, who was then obliterated by Georgia in the national championship playoff.
Harbaugh, much in demand, moved to quell speculation about his future by talking to the University of Michigan President Santa Ono to confirm his intentions, with Ono posting this update to his social media channels;
“I just got off the phone with coach Harbaugh, and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines,”
Harbaugh followed up to clarify the situation by stating;
“My heart is at the University of Michigan,”
“I once heard a wise man say, ‘Don’t try to out-happy, happy.’” before adding;
“I love the relationships that I have at Michigan — coaches, staff, families, administration, president Santa Ono and especially the players and their families. My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, ‘Don’t try to out-happy happy.’ Go Blue!”
Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl way back in 2012, and his impressive record with the team, 44-19-1, is proof that he is more than qualified to make the grade at that level again.
He has led the Michigan Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten titles but has been unable to bring the championship to Michigan, and they are once again going to be one of the favorites for the 2023 national title.
Harbaugh has been remarkably consistent over the course of his time at Michigan and has a very healthy 74-25 record up to now. In terms of college football betting for next season, they are currently seen as the fourth favorite behind the likes of Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama.
Jim Harbaugh signed a five-year contract in 2020 worth a reported $7 million a season before performance-related bonuses. Michigan will see a number of their top talents return for 2023, including offensive lineman Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter, running back Blake Corum, and wide receiver Cornelius Johnson.
Under Harbaugh, Michigan is guaranteed to be there for thereabouts, and though the allure of a return to the big-time may have been a tempting prospect but seemingly the Toledo-born head coach is happy to stick with the Wolverines.
