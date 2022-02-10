A Livingston Parish grand jury indicted an Independence man at the center of a child sex abuse investigation on eight different counts, according to court records.
John Mack, 76, was indicted Wednesday on three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of sexual battery, and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Mack is said to have sexually assaulted two juveniles for several years, according to the indictment.
Mack was booked in the Livingston Parish Detention Center in October 2021 and ordered held without bail.
The case is being handled by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office after District Attorney Scott Perrilloux recused his office due to the “politically sensitive nature of the case.” Mack is the uncle of state Rep. Sherman Mack and Livingston Parish Councilman Shane Mack, who have told media outlets they have not had contact with their uncle in more than a decade.
The case has drawn the attention of the NAACP, which has accused law enforcement and government agencies tasked with protecting child abuse victims of neglecting the victims in this case.
High-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing one of the victims, called the charges against Mack “shamefully long overdue” in a statement following the indictment.
“John Mack is responsible for the horrific crimes he inflicted on these young souls, but those who protected him and refused to intervene bear their own burden of responsibility and guilt,” Crump said.
“Justice in this case extends beyond guilty verdicts for John Mack — it’s also about holding every person, every department, and every governmental agency accountable who denied and delayed justice for his victims. No one is above the law.”
An arraignment is set for Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.