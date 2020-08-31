A “Convoy of Hope” is heading to Sulphur this week.
But before the trip, organizers are asking the public to help the cause by donating some much-needed supplies.
John Schneider, star of “The Dukes of Hazzard,” and local radio personality Scott Innes are teaming up to aid in the ongoing relief efforts being made in southwest Louisiana, which felt the brunt of Hurricane Laura’s destructive force last week.
Schneider and Innes are asking the public to donate whatever supplies they can over the next two days, and all will go toward victims of the historic storm in the Calcasieu Parish area.
People can bring their supplies and donations to Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, located at 123 Aspen Square in Denham Springs. Supplies can be dropped off from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Volunteers from Rock’n The Bayou Concert and Car show and The Cajun Country Jam will be on hand to collect supplies at Big Mike’s.
The “Convoy of Hope” trailer that is bringing the supplies will travel to Sulphur on Thursday.
Innes said he recently spoke with a representative from the Louisiana National Guard, who told him that the most-needed items are face masks, hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, toilet paper and other toiletries, pet food, cleaning supplies, and rechargeable batteries.
Innes also said people can make cash donations to “onescottshop” on Venmo and label it as “Convoy of Hope” in the memo. All money will be turned into Walmart gift cards and taken to be distributed to the Hurricane Laura victims.
On his personal Facebook page, Innes implored people to “spread the word” about the relief drive and donate whatever supplies they are able to, recalling the way Louisianans regularly lock arms whenever a natural disaster strikes.
“These are our people — these are Louisiana people,” Innes said. “Last year we loaded up trucks that went to Texas and Florida [after natural disasters], but this is for our state. These are the people that came to New Orleans [and Livingston Parish] to rescue. Now we need to come to their rescue and help them out.”
Schneider said he will be making multiple trips to Sulphur over the next week to assist in the relief efforts, adding that he has a personal connection to the Hurricane Laura disaster.
His good friend and Louisiana Music Hall of Famer Jo-El Sonnier was one of thousands who were affected by the storm. Sonnier has performed at John Schneider Studios numerous times over recent years and resides in the Sulphur area.
Like thousands of others in south Louisiana, Schneider has first-hand experience recovering from a natural disaster. He was forced to rebuild his home and studio after the Tickfaw River flooded his Holden property following the Great Flood of 2016.
This week, he plans to bring generators, water, and other essentials ahead of the convoy to help those who are in the same plight he found himself in just over four years ago.
“We remember only too well and too vividly what it’s like to lose everything in a weekend,” Schneider said in a text to The News.
