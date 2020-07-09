A joint investigation between the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department led to the seizure of drugs, money, and firearms and the arrests of two Denham Springs residents.
According to Sheriff Jason Ard, LPSO deputies and BRPD members executed a narcotics-related search warrant in Livingston Parish on Hideaway Street in Denham Springs on Wednesday, July 8.
“The search warrant was part of an ongoing joint investigation into the illegal sales of controlled dangerous substances,” Ard said in a statement.
During the search, law enforcement seized the following:
-- 2010 Lexus GS350
-- $6509.00 currency
-- Cocaine
-- Alprazolam
-- Marijuana
-- 4 digital weight scales
-- Packaging materials
-- 12 gauge shotgun
-- 2 handguns
Taken into custody were Shanard Lang, 39, and Danisha Lang, 35, both of Denham Springs.
“It’s great to see agencies working together to battle the fight on drugs,” Ard said.
Shanard Lang, whose bond was set at $151,000, faces the following charges:
-- PWITD Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)
-- PWITD Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam)
-- Possession of Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)
-- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-- Illegal Possession of a Firearm with CDS
Danisha Lang, whose bond was also set at $151,000, faces the following charges:
-- PWITD Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)
-- PWITD Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam)
-- Possession of Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)
-- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-- Illegal Possession of a Firearm with CDS
Both are no longer in the Livingston Parish Detention Center, according to booking records.
Ard said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
