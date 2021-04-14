A joint investigation between law enforcement agencies in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes has led to the arrests of two suspected of distributing heroin.
During the investigation, agencies also seized thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs, weapons, and cash.
John Davis, 42, and Madelyn Payne, 22, were arrested by authorities and face multiple drug-related charges, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.
According to authorities, agents identified several locations being used and conducted video/audio recorded purchases of heroin from both suspects. As a result of the investigation over the last month, EBRSO and LPSO executed two search warrants in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office seized the following:
-- 6.5 ounces of Heroin (approximate street value of $13,000)
-- $40,592 (pending seizure)
-- 2020 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle (pending seizure)
-- 2020 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle (pending seizure)
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seized the following:
-- Semi-automatic Handgun
-- Revolver
-- $6,311
Davis, who is currently on federal parole for narcotics violations, was taken into custody in Livingston Parish and was booked as a EBRSO fugitive for the following:
-- Distribution of Schedule I Drug (Heroin)
-- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Drug (Heroin)
-- Possession of Schedule IV Drug (anabolic steroids)
-- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Payne faces the following charges:
-- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Drug (Heroin)
-- Possession of Schedule II Drugs (Adderall)
-- Possession of Marijuana
-- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Assisting divisions included:
-- EBRSO K-9
-- LPSO Narcotics
-- Baton Rouge DEA Task Force
-- EBRSO Intelligence
