A joint investigation into a local drug ring netted thousands of dollars in cash and more than 50 pounds in illegal narcotics, authorities announced.
Narcotics detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in a months-long investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in the Springfield area of Livingston Parish.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said his office executed five search warrants on homes located on Pardue Road (two), Sycamore Drive (two), and Bell Road (one).
The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office executed one search warrant on Benton Trace, Ard said.
During the investigation, authorities seized around $75,000 in cash as well as 52 pounds of marijuana, which Ard said had a street value of around $150,000. Authorities also seized a handgun.
“We listen to those who see and report suspicious activity,” Ard said. “We have an aggressive Narcotics Division that takes action. And, we have great working relationships with our law enforcement partners.
“While these cases take time to come together, the final results are positive for our communities.”
Three suspects — Daishawn Dantzler, Cameron Fox, and Randolph Lathers — were eventually identified as part of the drug ring and apprehended by authorities. Two of them, Fox and Lathers, have since bonded out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.