The Town of Livingston has its new mayor.
Jonathan “J.T.” Taylor, a lifelong resident of the town, emerged victorious in the three-person mayoral race Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
Taylor will replace outgoing Mayor David McCreary, who lost his bid for Town of Livingston police chief to incumbent Randy Dufrene. Taylor defeated attorney Rodney Erdey, who ran in 2016, and Rodney Miller, a board member on the Town of Livingston Planning Commission, in the race.
“It’s exciting, and I’m looking forward to getting started,” Taylor told The News.
Taylor stormed to victory on Tuesday, collecting 767 of the possible 1,222 total votes (62.77 percent), with 463 votes coming in the early voting period. Erdey finished second with 306 votes (25.04 percent), while Miller picked up 149 votes (12.19 percent).
After serving as the assistant director for Livingston Parish Tourism for the past seven years, Taylor said in his campaign announcement that he believed, “it is time for me to serve the people of this town and show others why it is a great place to live.”
During his campaign push, Taylor said he wanted improve the quality of life in Livingston and hopes to search for state and federal grants to improve infrastructure; communicate to citizens regularly through a website, social media platforms and a monthly newsletter; improve sidewalks in town and encourage a healthy lifestyle; build better relationships with parish entities, state leaders, businesses and non-profit organizations; and “update our brand.”
“We have a great town,” he said. “I go around the state to all these places, and we have everything you need here. We have sidewalks, parks, the library, great schools, and we’re right off the interstate. We could be in the city in 20 minutes or on the river in 20 minutes. We’re situated perfectly.”
A graduate of Doyle High, Taylor married his high school sweetheart Kelly, and together they have three sons. He graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a business degree and is also a certified economic developer, according to his website.
In the police chief race, Dufrene finished ahead of McCreary by a slim margin, collecting 643 of a possible 1,201 votes (53.54 percent) against 558 for his challenger (46.46 percent).
Dufrene was elected to police chief in 2004 after serving as a patrolman in the town for 20 years. During his tenure, Dufrene said the department has arrested hundreds of criminals, seized “an incredible amount” of illegal narcotics, solved numerous cases, “and kept the citizens of this town safe.”
Dufrene, who has also obtained new gear for officers and secured an additional officer, is a graduate of the LSU Basic Training Academy and the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police Management Course.
For his next term, Dufrene told The News he plans to keep making improvements to the department and would like to add more officers, particularly in the traffic division as well as a full-time investigator.
While speaking, he called it “humbling” to be reelected for a fifth time.
“I’m just glad to win again,” he said. “I’m thankful for the people reelecting me for my fifth term. It’s very, very humbled. Hopefully we’re satisfying people and doing something right.”
Ten candidates vied for five spots on the Town of Livingston’s board of aldermen. Winning seats were Kacie Stewart (757; 15.79 percent); James “Jimmy” Nesom (631; 13.16 percent); Jessie “Dusty” Glascock (574; 11.97 percent), Robert Stewart (502; 10.47 percent) and Joey Sibley (499; 10.41 percent).
Falling short were Duane May (463, 9.66 percent), Percy Edler (460; 9.60 percent), “Zach” Thomason (425; 8.87 percent), Joshua Smith (284; 5.92 percent), and “Tray” Smith (199; 4.15 percent).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.