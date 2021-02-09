If it seems like two major infrastructure projects on Juban Road have taken longer than expected, they have.
Both the Juban Road and Highway 190 intersection project, and the Juban Widening Project, are now running on borrowed time. The roundabout project was set into motion on February 07, 2018, and the widening which was let in June 2019 - and, at the very least, the roundabout project is passed due.
Initially reported by WBRZ-Channel 2 in Baton Rouge, the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has confirmed that the initial working period has been exceeded. Projects of this magnitude, according to DOTD, do not have deadlines but 'working periods' to account for contingencies.
For instance, the roundabout project was given 245 working days to complete the project, but 357 calendar days were also allotted for utility relocation delays. That's 612 total days, which were passed on October 29, 2019. If the same timeline is used for the widening, then that project will be passed due as of March 5, 2021.
Utility has been the main factor for the delays in both projects, according to DOTD. Both Entergy and Kansas City Southern railroad have failed to complete the required utility relocations, causing Kort's Construction - the contractor in charge of both projects - to shelve the project until getting the green light.
"With underground and aerial cables in the way, the contractor could not continuously work on the site and complete all of the contract items," a DOTD spokesperson explained. "There isn't any benefit to completing only some of the contract items in small sections (as these areas are cleared of utilities)."
According to the WBRZ report, Kort's simply moved on to another job until the utility relocation was completed. Both jobs, at roughly $6.2 million and $6.4 million each, have had but one change order to date.
DOTD has stated their legal team is currently evaluating whether or not Kort's will be paid for the utility delay.
Work has continued on utility relocation in the area, as of the television report, but DOTD says there is no way to speed up the timeline. Kort's is expected to return to the sites in late spring or early summer which is the 'best time to start again,' according to DOTD.
That would put completion at roughly a year, weather dependent, so commuters and residents can expect delays until completion sometime in the second or third quarter of 2022.
