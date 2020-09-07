Despite COVID and a variety of economic impacts that have come with attempts to curb the spread of the disease, Livingston Parish's home market is still booming.
July set a new record for home sales, with 242 detached, single-family residences conveyed. The average sold price was $219,916 which translated into $53.2 million in inventory.
Homes spent, on average, 54 days on the market.
All of those numbers completely surpass July 2019's numbers, which was a record year in itself. Just a year ago, 212 homes sold in July at an average price of $207,106, which translates into $43.9 million in inventory. Homes sold in July 2019 spent 60 days on the market.
A 6,215 square foot (4,426 living area) home at 24105 Canyon Road in Denham Springs was the most expensive home sold in July. The four bedroom, three full bathroom, two half-bath house sold for $775,000 or $175.10 per square foot. It was on the market 157 days.
July's increased home sales continue to show a distinct increase in home sales between 2019 and 2020. 2019 was the best year for real estate sales in Livingston Parish by a large margin.
This year, the market could surpass that mark if it stays hot.
Through July of 2019, 1,157 homes were sold in Livingston Parish at an average price of $203,412 which totaled $235.3 million in inventory. Through July of 2020, 1,293 homes were sold at an average price of or $208,937 which totaled $270.1 million in inventory.
The following was a roundup of the 2019 numbers, published in January of this year.
2019 was a red letter year for Livingston Parish’s real estate market.
The growth just keeps coming, as 2,005 homes sold in the 2019 calendar year. Despite the Great Flood of 2016, rampant growth on roads, and some infrastructure issues, individuals and families continue to choose Livingston Parish as their place of residence.
The detached, single-family home metric doesn’t include residences sold by owner, mobile homes, or people who rent homes or apartments; the detached, single-family home measuring stick only tracks homes which were sold by agents via the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), run through the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors (GBRAR).
And although it includes no other form of home purchase, the detached, single-family home number has increased since 2015, with but one dip. Here are those figures:
- 2015 – 1,754
- 2016 – 1,845
- 2017 – 1,933
- 2018 – 1,830
- 2019 – 2,005
Average home value, as a standard, continues to increase as well. At $203,861 average home price sold, the metric finally stayed above the $200,000 mark for the entire year, when considering all sales.
That equated to just over $408 million in total inventory for the year which, will all other home sale figures for Livingston Parish, is a new record.
Those numbers, broken down by month, are:
- January - 96
- February - 132
- March - 163
- April - 164
- May - 199
- June - 191
- July - 212
- August - 190
- September - 183
- October - 184
- November - 138
- December - 153
Approval from the parish entities shows that growth isn’t likely to stop, either. The parish’s planning commission showed that 7 subdivisions were approved in 2018, with 12 receiving approval in 2019. Those 7 subdivisions in 2018 account for 985 new lots according to preliminary plats, with the 12 subdivisions in 2019 adding up to 1,833.
The expansion of residences pushed Parish Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7) to propose passing the 2013 Master Plan, specifically to enact zoning, and letting each district decide if they want to utilize that piece of the puzzle.
The council, in a surprise move, passed the 2013 plan unanimously and approved funding for the 2020 budget to update the zoning and land use portion of the plan.
As of now, the council has very little say in new, residential development. As long as subdivisions meet initial requirements for traffic and drainage impact studies, and ask for no waivers, the council’s hands are tied.
The board already tried to stop a subdivision they believed was ‘too big’ for an area, were sued, and lost the case.
Girlinghouse told the board that zoning and land use restrictions will give them the ability to say what can, and cannot, be placed in certain areas. So if a large subdivision is too big for a certain road, the board can elect to restrict subdivision size on that highway until it is improved or widened.
