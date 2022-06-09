The U.S. Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into Louisiana State Police that will assess the office’s “excessive force” and “racially discriminatory” practices, officials announced Thursday.
The “pattern or practice” probe will include a “comprehensive” review of LSP policies, training, supervision, and force investigations, officials said. It will also investigate LSP’s systems of accountability, including misconduct complaint intake, investigation, review, disposition, and discipline.
The investigation is the first of its kind into a statewide law enforcement agency in more than 20 years.
“Protecting the civil rights of all Americans and building trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve are among the Justice Department’s most important responsibilities,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in a statement.
“This investigation, like all of our pattern or practice investigations, will seek to promote the transparency, accountability, and public trust that is essential to public safety.”
Officials said the federal investigation comes in the wake of mounting evidence that the agency has a history of not taking action regarding the beatings of mostly Black men, including the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.
The federal probe comes more than three years after troopers were captured on a body-camera video beating, stunning and dragging Greene on a rural roadside near Monroe.
No one has been charged in Greene's death.
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said in a statement that the department will “use every tool in our arsenal to confront allegations of misconduct and to ensure legitimacy during encounters with law enforcement.”
“Every American, regardless of race, has the right to constitutional policing,” Clarke said. “Based on an extensive review of publicly available information and information provided to us, we find significant justification to investigate whether Louisiana State Police engages in excessive force and engages in racially discriminatory policing against Black residents and other people of color.”
Department officials said the investigation is being conducted under the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which prohibits state and local governments from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers that deprives individuals of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law.
The statute allows the Department to remedy such misconduct through civil litigation.
The Department will be assessing law enforcement practices under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, as well as under the Safe Streets Act of 1968 and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The investigation is separate from any federal criminal investigation of LSP troopers, officials said.
Department officials said they informed Gov. John Bel Edwards, Colonel Lamar Davis, and Deputy General Counsel Gail Holland of the investigation, and all three pledged to cooperate.
In a statement, Edwards said he welcomes the investigation into the practices of State Police and that he is confident the department “will continue to make positive changes so that all of our people can feel protected and safe.”
“It is deeply troubling that allegations of systemic misconduct exist that would warrant this type of investigation, but it is absolutely critical that all Louisianans, especially African Americans and other people of color, have their faith, confidence, and trust in public safety officers restored,” Edwards said.
Davis, who received support from Edwards, also said he has “vowed to regain the trust of our citizens, our law enforcement partners, our political leaders, and the men and women of our agency.”
“With today’s announcement of a Federal Civil Rights investigation, our agency will continue to offer our full cooperation as we have done with all investigations over the last several years,” David said.
“No one is more committed to implementing positive change within our agency than our own personnel who work tirelessly each day to provide professional public safety services to the state of Louisiana.”
The Special Litigation Section of the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Eastern, Middle, and Western Districts of Louisiana will jointly conduct this investigation, officials said.
Individuals with relevant information can contact the Department of Justice via email at Community.Louisiana@usdoj.gov or by phone at (202) 353-0684. People can also report civil rights violations regarding this or other matters using the Civil Rights Division’s reporting portal, available at civilrights.justice.gov.
