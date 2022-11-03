Authorities arrested a juvenile suspect who admitted he was behind a string of recent commercial burglaries in the City of Walker, according to Police Chief David Addison.
In a statement, Addison said five burglaries of vape shops and a Dollar Tree store, all located in the city, occurred after hours between Oct. 6-31. The investigation resulted in a juvenile’s arrest on Wednesday.
Because the suspect is a minor, his identity is protected from disclosure, Addison said.
“We are pleased to have resolved these burglaries and arrested the person responsible,” Addison said. “We work hard to prevent crime in Walker. When we do have incidents of criminal activity, it is important that we resolve such crimes as quickly as possible.
“Without question, the efforts of Crime Stoppers and the support of our citizens help us in that regard and assist us in keeping our City safe.”
Addison said investigations into the burglaries included a review of video surveillance footage. In each burglary, the suspect gained entry by breaking out a store window before taking merchandise from the business and fleeing the scene, the chief said.
Video also revealed “certain distinctive items of clothing, footwear and accessories possessed by the suspect,” Addison said, noting that the similarities helped police determine that the burglaries “were likely committed by the same suspect.”
Walker police shared the burglary information with Crime Stoppers, who helped identify the juvenile suspect. The suspect then surrendered to police and was questioned before ultimately confessing to the crimes, Addison said.
The suspect has been charged with five counts of simple burglary and five counts of criminal damage to property. He was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center, Addison said.
