Louisiana will close all K-12 schools statewide and ban all public gatherings of more than 250 people, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday afternoon.
These are the most drastic steps Edwards has taken since the spread of the novel coronavirus in Louisiana, which now has 33 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.
“We are at an inflection point now and we are going to take bold action to minimize the further spread of this illness,” Edwards said in a press release.
Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy confirmed to The News that the school system would follow Edwards’ proclamation, meaning some 26,000 students across more than 40 campuses will be out of school starting Monday, March 16.
In a message posted on the school system’s website shortly after Edwards’ announcement, Murphy said he will send “guidance regarding this announcement” later Friday and asked families for patience “as we move through this event.”
“As we had no advanced warning of this announcement we will be sending guidance regarding this announcement later today,” Murphy said in the announcement. “I ask for your patience as we move through this event. We will be back in touch with you regarding the specifics related to the closure of our schools.”
In a separate executive order, Edwards also granted Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s request to move upcoming elections for April and May to June and July, respectively.
This story will be updated.
