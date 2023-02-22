A four-legged police officer is calling it a career.

Koi, a full-blooded Belgian Malinois, will officially leave the Denham Springs Police Department after around five years in service.

The Denham Springs City Council approved Koi’s retirement during its Feb. 14 meeting. The resolution states that Koi will be under the care of Joseph Babin, a former Denham Springs police officer who has been Koi’s handler since the canine joined the department.

Chief Rodney Walker told council members that K9s typically stay in service until the age of 10, but he noted that Koi, 7, has started to experience some medical problems related to his joints, legs, and feet. Walker added that even if Koi were to stay, he’d need another handler since Babin is leaving the department.

“He goes hard and gets injured… so we don’t want to push the dog, push the dog, push the dog,” Walker said. “Then the handler has resigned, and we definitely don’t want to try to put [Koi] with another handler. All around, it’s a good decision to retire him and donate him to the handler.”

Koi, who was born and raised in the Netherlands, was the department’s first K9 in more than 15 years. The Denham Springs Police Department purchased him from U.S. K-9 Unlimited Inc., of Abbeville, which trained both Koi and Babin.

Koi, who was certified in patrol, tracking/trailing, and narcotics, officially reported for duty in August 2018, and his impact was immediate: During his first day on the job, Koi located methamphetamine in a car, according to a 2018 story by The News.

In his first six shifts, Koi located heroin or methamphetamine six times.

“He wants to go to work,” said former Chief Shannon Womack at the time.

Babin said it took him nearly a year to “grow a bond” with Koi, who lived with Babin during his service. The work was also taxing, with Babin calling his time in the K9 unit “the hardest thing I’ve ever done in law enforcement.”

“There are no days off,” he said. “You train every day. It doesn’t matter if you’re off or working, you’re training and doing something. There are no vacations or days off. And if you’re at work and doing nothing, you’re training at work.”

Babin recalled some of the cases he and Koi worked on, including one at a local motel in which Koi helped seize around 25 grams of marijuana, 70 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of heroin, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and cash. It was one of many drug busts Koi assisted in over the years.

“We made a lot of dope cases,” Babin said.

In another case, Koi helped officers track a domestic suspect despite having “no starting point to track from,” Babin said.

“We threw him on the ground and told [Koi] to find [the suspect], and he led us to him,” Babin said.

Koi was the recipient of multiple donations during his service. In 2018, the K9 Defender Fund, a Michigan-based non-profit organization, provided Koi and Babin with specialized equipment and medicine.

In 2019, Hero K9 sent Koi an in-squad kennel — valued at $2,500 — after the public sent donations to an online fundraiser. Later that same year, he received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization located in Massachusetts.

Now, Koi will go into retirement and “enjoy life,” Babin said, noting that his grandchildren “run around the house” with Koi “all the time.”

“Koi’s a full-blooded Belgian malinois, so he is a clown,” Babin said. “That is the only way I can explain that breed. My wife says they have ADHD.”

Babin lauded Koi for his service over the years.

“He went out every night ready to do his job, and he did it the best he could,” he said.