Kellie Alford announced on January 24, 2023, that she will be running for State Representative in the 64th District.
A registered Republican, Alford is a successful, small business owner of Alford’s Landscaping. She is also a partner in Legacies Management of Louisiana, which has grown exponentially since it began in 2022.
"This is a God timed moment in my life, to be a new voice that echoes the successes of the past and speaks to a greater future," Alford said.
As she reflected on what has brought her to this decision, Alford said she could see how all that she has done has led her to this point and has prepared her to serve District 64.
Alford remarked on how she could see that elected officials have lost touch with, "We the People." She believes that we deserve elected officials who listen to their constituency and continue to lay the groundwork for an even more successful District 64.
She understands that we need representatives who will look to better Louisiana for the next generation and generations to come.
Alford said that as she worked to restore freedoms during the COVID-19 lockdowns, she was inspired to continue to serve. She believes in the empowerment of parents to make their own decisions on the health care of their children. She also believes in school choice and that parents have the right to choose what kind of education their children receive.
As she reflected on the devastating consequences of inflation and a poor energy policy, she said, "As I strategize about my own business, I have seen the rising costs of fuel, insurance and materials take a large toll on all of our small businesses.
"As a representative for District 64, I will work to make sure our insurance rates are competitive, encourage a better energy policy that benefits Louisiana and our rich history in the energy sector."
Alford also plans to continue the work on the Comite River Diversion Canal Project.
Alford said that she has begun to hear the concerns of the voters of this district.
"The voters are reaching out and asking for an infrastructure strategy that gets our rivers, roads and bridges in proper order, so as to lessen the risk of flooding," she said.
Alford said she understands that there is still a lot of work to be done and she is ready to get to work.
"We Love our community, and we love where we live," Alford said. "I am a business owner, a mother and grandmother. I want our state, our parish, and our district to thrive. I will represent the people of District 64 with the same determination and tenacity that I have used to be a successful business owner. I will work hard for all of the people in District 64."
For more information, visit www.votekelliealford.com.
(This article was submitted by the campaign for Kellie Alford.)
