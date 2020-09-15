Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, today wrote to the chief executive officers (CEO) of four wireless carriers regarding the ongoing threat of inmates in correctional facilities using contraband cell phones and wireless devices to harass their victims.
Kennedy called on AT&T, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon to appear before lawmakers at a subcommittee meeting in the coming weeks.
“There’s no reason that rapists and other victimizers should be using illicit cell phones to terrorize innocent people from behind bars. None. I hope these mobile carriers present a clear plan for how they intend to solve this problem,” said Kennedy.
According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), major telecommunications companies have not proactively worked to end this dangerous trend.
“This hearing presents an opportunity for Subcommittee members to engage directly with the four wireless providers identified by [FCC] Chairman Pai and to hear how your company plans to address the serious threat posed by contraband cell phones,” Kennedy wrote to the CEO of each company.
