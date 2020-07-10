On Tuesday, July 14, the Town of Killian will host their annual tax sale online at CivicSource.com. The auction opens at 8:00 a.m. and closes at 8:00 p.m., subject to a sliding close. 13 properties are slated for auction, ranging from $574 to $937. The sale is open to the public, and registration is free.
The auction price is fixed at tax, interest, costs and other impositions due, so instead of competitive price bidding, ownership interest in property is bid down. The winning bid is the least percent ownership bid on any property. Winning bidders receive tax title certificates, an interest-bearing investment returning five percent and one percent per month until paid. If not repaid within three years, the purchaser receives property ownership in the amount equal to percent bid at auction, subject to the taxes being paid.
For a complete listing of properties slated for the 2020 tax sale, visit CivicSource.com/Killian.
For more information on the Louisiana tax title sale process or to view upcoming auctions, visit CivicSource.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.