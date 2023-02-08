The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced an emergency road closure for LA 1022, also known as Fore Road, near Highway 16 north of Denham Springs.
The closure, which went into effect at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, is needed to repair a culvert, DOTD officials said in a statement. Fore Road is located in the Watson area, between Highways 16 and 1019.
"LA 1022 Eastbound and Westbound is closed to all traffic until further notice due to a culvert needing to be replaced," officials said. "DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment."
Detours from DOTD are as follows:
-- LA 1022 Westbound motorist may take LA 1019 West to LA 16 North back to LA 1022.
-- LA 1022 Eastbound motorist may take LA 16 South to LA 1019 East back to LA 1022.
