DENHAM SPRINGS – An intersection on La. 16 will have alternating lane closures in both directions from 7 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 9-10, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The intersection is La. 16 and Magnolia Beach Road (La. 64) to the west and Lockhart Road (La. 1026) to the east, according to Darrick Berner, project engineer with the DOTD District 62 office in Hammond.
The closures are necessary to allow crews to change out the traffic signal at this intersection, Berner said.
At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times and minimal delays are expected, he said.
Motorists wanting to avoid this construction zone can use the detours listed below:
La. 16
Northbound motorists can use La. 16 to La. 1028 North to La. 64 West to La. 1019 North to La. 1024 East back to La. 16.
Southbound motorists can use La. 16 to La. 1024 West to La. 1019 South to La. 64 East to La. 1028 South back to La. 16.
Northbound motorists wanting to go east on La. 1026 can use La. 16 to U.S. 190 East to La. 1027 North to La. 1026.
Southbound motorists wanting to go East on La. 1026 can use La. 16 to La. 1024 West to La. 1019 South to La. 64 East
Northbound motorists wanting to go west on La. 64 can use La. 16 to La. 1028 North to La. 64.
Southbound motorists wanting to go west on La. 64 can use La. 16 to La. 1024 West to La. 1019 South to La. 64 East to La. 1028 South to La. 16.
Magnolia Beach Road (La. 64)
Motorists wanting to go north on La. 16 may use La. 64 to La. 1019 North to La. 1024 East to La. 16.
Motorists wanting to go south on La. 16 may use La. 64 to La. 1028 South to La. 16.
Motorists wanting to continue through the intersection to La. 1026 can use La. 64 to La. 1028 South to La. 16 South to U.S. 190 East to La. 1027 North to La. 1026.
Lockhart Road (La. 1026)
Motorists wanting to go north on La. 16 can use La. 1026 to La. 1027 South to U.S. 190 West to La. 16 North to La. 1028 North to La. 64 West to La. 1019 North to La. 1024 East back to La. 16.
Motorists wanting to go south on La. 16 can use La. 1026 to La. 1027 South to U.S. 190 West back to La. 16.
Motorists wanting to continue through the intersection to La. 64 can use La. 1026 to La. 1027 South to U.S. 190 West to La. 16 North to La. 1028 North to La. 64.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.