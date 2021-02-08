Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

A few showers early then fog developing overnight. Areas of dense fog developing. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few showers early then fog developing overnight. Areas of dense fog developing. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.