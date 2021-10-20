Over the next month, Laine Hardy will perform in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York.

But first, he’s coming home.

Hardy, the former “American Idol” winner and Livingston Parish native, will headline a concert in his home state when he takes the stage inside the Florida Parishes Arena this weekend.

The show will be the latest in Hardy’s Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, which started in July and runs through November.

Scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, this weekend’s concert will feature multiple other performers, including Chris Bandi, Kylie Frey and Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys. Hardy is slated to conclude what promises to be a rocking night of music in Amite City, about 40 miles from where the country singer grew up in Bayou Barbary.

The concert will serve as a benefit for the Tangipahoa State Fair, which was wrecked during Hurricane Ida in late August.

“Come on out,” Hardy, who was dubbed a Louisiana Ambassador earlier this year, told his thousands of followers on social media recently.

During the concert, Hardy will perform songs from his debut album “Here’s To Anyone,” which was officially released Sept. 17. The long-awaited album — which was released more than two years after Hardy was crowned the Season 17 winner of “American Idol” — features 11 songs and was produced by Michael Knox, who has worked with other country music stars, such as Jason Aldean.

The album features all the singles Hardy has released since April 2020. Those include “Authentic,” “Memorize You,” “Ground I Grew Up on,” “Tiny Town,” “Let There Be Country,” and “The Other LA,” which Hardy co-wrote.

Other releases include “For A Girl,” “Here’s To Anyone,” “Comin’ Down,” “California Won’t,” and “One of Those,” another song Hardy penned.

Tickets for Saturday’s show can be bought on eventbrite.com (or click here) or on-site at the Florida Parishes Arena, located at 1301 Northwest Central Avenue in Amite City.