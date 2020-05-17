Laine Hardy will perform on American Idol one last time as the current titleholder.
Hardy, the 2019 Idol winner from Livingston Parish, will make an appearance before the new American Idol is crowned during the Season 18 finale Sunday night.
The show airs from 7-9 p.m. on ABC.
The Top 5 finalists will be announced at the beginning of the finale and sing for America’s vote. A live vote that will determine the winner, who will be announced at the end of the broadcast.
Along with Hardy, other Idol alums scheduled to perform include Fantasia Taylor, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, and Alejandro Aranda aka Scarypoolparty.
Additionally, Louisiana native and Grammy-winner Lauren Daigle will perform her hit song “You Say,” and the finale will includes performances from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.
Hardy made his highly-anticipated return to the American Idol spotlight last Sunday when he performed his own spin of “Life is a Highway” during the reality show’s Disney night episode.
His back-to-back Idol appearances are part of a virtual tour that started last month and will run through the end of May. So far, the tour has generated more than 1.5 million views online as Hardy performs his music and answers questions from the audience.
The virtual tour is being held to celebrate the official release of Hardy’s first two singles, “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country.”
For more information on Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com or send a text to (225) 307-8214.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.