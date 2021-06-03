This weekend, Laine Hardy is coming home.
The former “American Idol” winner and Livingston Parish native will headline the Salty Catch Trout Shootout & Festival in Lake Charles on Saturday, June 5.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit flood victims of southwest Louisiana.
Hardy, who was recently named an official Louisiana ambassador, will perform at the Lake Charles Civic Center. He will perform for a VIP audience at 1:30 p.m. before taking the amphitheater stage at 3 p.m.
Tickets are available online at hookandbarrel.com/tickets but can also be purchased on-site.
“I'll see y’all this Saturday at the Hook and Barrel Salty Catch Trout Shootout and Concert!” Hardy wrote via social media this week.
Known for his stylish suits and gravelly voice, Hardy is currently in the midst of a nationwide tour that will feature nearly 30 stops over the next six months.
The tour kicked off May 14-15 with back-to-back shows in Florida. Along with solo shows, Hardy will perform alongside fellow country artists Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell and Chris Bandi as well as be an opening act for country superstar Toby Keith.
This weekend’s show is one of Hardy’s two scheduled performances in his home state this summer.
Hardy’s performance is part of a larger family-friendly event, presented by Hook & Barrel magazine, that will begin at 10 a.m. Along with the concert, the event will feature a fishing tournament and a Southwest Louisiana Cornhole Association tournament as well as food, general concessions, and professional vendors on-site throughout the day.
Event-goers are invited to browse local offerings from participants such as Henderson Implements, Lake Charles Tackle, BNB Detailing, Hurricane Off-road, Bayou Surface Drive, Kicks 96, Navarre Auto Group, Big South Inflatables, Fish on Tackle, Hook & Barrel, Penn, and many others.
The tournament and festival, which is being held in partnership with Louisiana Seafood, is expected to draw around 3,000 people.
“After a pandemic and two hurricanes, we are very excited to bring something fun to Lake Charles,” said Crystal LaFosse, festival coordinator, in a statement. “We invite everyone to come out to this fun-filled day for the entire family.”
