Laine Hardy is lending his voice to help his home state, which is reeling from one of the worst natural disasters in modern history.
The former “American Idol” winner will entertain fans during a live stream concert aimed at benefiting Volunteer Louisiana and the Louisiana Museum Foundation on Sunday, Sept. 12.
The event — which coincides with Hardy’s 21st birthday — will take place at the home of the New Orleans Jazz Museum in the historic Old U.S. Mint in the French Quarter. The concert kicks off at 7 p.m.
(To purchase a ticket, click here.)
In a statement, Hardy said he “felt a strong calling” to give back to his home state following the destruction of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm and one of the strongest to ever strike the state.
After making landfall the afternoon of Aug. 29, Ida went directly through Hardy’s home parish — Livingston Parish.
“Hurricane Ida hit hard in my home state,” Hardy said. “So many people have been impacted and we wanted to find a way to help. I can’t think of a better way to spend my birthday than playing a show for everyone.”
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who involved Hardy with the Office of Tourism’s new advertising campaign earlier this year, called the country singer “a true Louisiana Ambassador.”
“His desire to help his fellow Louisianans and bring awareness to the recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida truly shows the outstanding character of this young man, and further exemplifies why we are fortunate to have him represent our state,” Nungesser said.
During the concert, Hardy will perform songs from his upcoming debut album “Here’s To Anyone.” The long-awaited album — which will be released more than two years after Hardy was crowned the Season 17 winner of “American Idol” — features 11 songs and will officially be released Sept. 17.
For more information on Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com or send a text to (225) 307-8214.
