Laine Hardy is paying it forward.
The former American Idol winner and rising country star will perform in an online concert to raise awareness and money for disaster relief on Monday, Sept. 28.
The event will officially kick off at 6:30 p.m., with music set to start at 7:30 p.m. Though viewing is free and open to the public, Hardy is encouraging viewers to donate to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief.
In recent weeks, Hardy has repeatedly used his social media platforms to encourage his 1.3 million followers to donate to ongoing recovery efforts following the destruction of Hurricane Laura, which swept through Louisiana as the most powerful storm to ever hit the state.
Most of his advocating has been pointed to the American Red Cross, which shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters. It also supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood, teaches life-saving skills, provides international humanitarian aid, and supports military members and their families.
In a press release through Monarch Publicity, Hardy said he “felt a strong calling to give back in some way,” which led to the idea for an online show to raise funds for those in need.
“Hurricane Laura hit west of my hometown and me and my family stayed safe and did not have any damage. So many others here in Louisiana cannot say the same,” Hardy said. “And last week the Gulf Coast was hit by Hurricane Sally.
“These are really tough times for so many and I’m honored to work with American Red Cross to help out any way I can.”
The event is already off to a strong start, with one anonymous donor offering a 1:1 matching gift up to $10,000 in support of disaster relief work across the country.
According to the press release, Hardy will play his first three singles “Tiny Town,” “Ground I Grew Up On,” and “Let There Be Country” as well as other songs.
For more information on how to donate and to tune in on Sept. 28, click here.
