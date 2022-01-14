Three were arrested, including a “large narcotics distributor,” and around $300,000 in illegal drugs was seized following a months-long investigation, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Quwinton Norman, 31, and 20-year-old Shadaejah U Credit, both of Denham Springs, along with 42-year-old Tyrone DeJoie, Jr., of New Orleans, were arrested Thursday afternoon on a slew of drug-related charges, online booking records show.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said more than $300,000 in illegal drugs was confiscated in the search, along with nearly $100,000 in drug money.
“These cases take time,” Ard said. “But, they are effective. This is quite a large bust for this area. A known distributor… is off the streets and hopefully, we saved some lives here in Livingston Parish. Know that our LPSO Narcotics Division is active and working to protect you and your family.”
Following evidence, LPSO narcotics agents focused on a home located along the 25000 stretch of Highway 16. Through several search warrants, the following items were seized:
– methamphetamine (53 pounds, with a street value of $265,000)
– black tar heroin
– Cocaine (with a street value of $30,000)
– marijuana (with a street value of $5,000)
– drug paraphernalia
– gun
– cash
– vehicle
The investigation continues, and Ard said more arrests are expected. The sheriff thanked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for its assistance.
