Louisiana reported just under 550 new cases of the novel coronavirus as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 800 statewide for the first time since early September, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials reported 543 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 197,467. In addition, health officials are reporting 7,592 “probable” cases, an increase of three.
That gives the state a total of 205,059 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 65 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 818 statewide, the most since Sept. 10.
Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in nine of the last 11 updates. Since Oct. 4, hospitalizations have risen by 300 statewide, including by 126 since Friday.
Ventilator usage increased by 23 on Monday to 81 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 5,902, an increase of seven from Sunday. The Department of Health is also reporting 237 “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,100,477 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,029,644 molecular tests and 70,833 antigen tests.
