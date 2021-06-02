Local law enforcement officials are encouraging drivers and passengers to wear their seat belts or face punishment as part of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign.
The nationwide seat belt program, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday, is in force in Louisiana through June 6.
A first-offense violation of the seat belt law costs an offender $50, while subsequent violations are $75 each.
Law enforcement agencies in Livingston Parish announced they will be on the lookout for seatbelt violations over the next week, including the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Walker Police Department.
“The men and women of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are participating in a national campaign aimed at saving lives on our roadways,” read a statement. “The goal of the 2021 ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign is to enforce belt laws, educate occupants and increase belt use in order to save lives.
“This is a year-round effort by members of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. However, now through June 6, 2021, our efforts will be made highly-visible when stopping motorists who choose to drive and ‘not’ buckle up. These drivers will be ticketed. This effort will be enforced day and night.”
More than 130 Louisiana law enforcement agencies are participating in the 2021 “Click It or Ticket” campaign.
For more specific details and data on Louisiana drivers and seatbelt use, visit www.lahighwaysafety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.