Bands of rain from western Louisiana passed through Livingston Parish beginning Monday afternoon, and lasted well into the night.
Areas of the parish caught anywhere from two inches to six inches in isolated areas, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is reporting high water on the following roads and streets.
(UPDATE: 9 a.m., Tuesday, May 19)
Western Livingston Parish (impassable):
- Eden Church
- Hood Rd.
- Hammack Rd.
- Brown Rd./Marlene Ave.
- 21039 Hwy 16 (Grays Creek Baptist Church) Northbound lane of Hwy 16 is impassable
Eastern Livingston Parish (impassable):
- Lena Ln. (FS)
- Simon Ln. (FS)
- Mallard Dr.
- Carthage Bluff Rd.
- Cypress Dr.(Killian)
- Rivergate Circle (Killian)
- Fairway Dr. (Killian)
Western Livingston Parish (monitoring):
- Linder Rd.
- Joe May Rd./Lorraine Dr.
- Andrews Rd.
- Buddy Ellis Rd./Parkway Dr.
- Whittington Rd.
- Scivicque Rd.
- Mclin Rd.
Eastern Livingston Parish (monitoring):
- Old CC Rd. from Pea Ridge Rd. to Hwy 43
- Wagner Rd.
- La Trace Rd.
- Old Ferry Rd.
- Mallard Dr.
- Aydell Ln. (FS)
- Country Rd. (FS)
- Matherne Ln./Highwater Rd. (FS)
- Lucien St.
- Cornett Ln.
- Old River Rd.
- Live Oak St.
- Chene Blanc
- Catfish Landing Rd.
- 30900 Lower Rome Rd.
Local officials want to remind individuals to 'turn around, don't drown' when you see high water. There were no reports of homes flooded, at this time.
More rain is expected through Thursday of this week.
