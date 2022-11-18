Law enforcement officers across Louisiana will hand out tickets to motor vehicle drivers and passengers who are not wearing their seat belts during the 2022 Thanksgiving holidays, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission announced.
The campaign begins on Saturday, Nov. 19, and ends Sunday, Nov. 27.
“The ‘Click it or Ticket’ state enforcement campaign is solely an effort to keep drivers and passengers from being injured or killed in a car crash,” LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman said.
Freeman said 18 people were killed on Louisiana roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday in 2021, which was the second deadliest holiday period that year.
“We want to ensure that everyone gets to enjoy Thanksgiving with their families and loved ones each and every year,” Freeman said.
According to 2021 data from the Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety at LSU, in fatal crashes where seat belt use is known, 59 percent of drivers were not wearing a seat belt. The same statistics also show that 64 percent of passengers ages 6 and older who were killed were not properly restrained.
LHSC’s 2022 Louisiana Seat Belt Observation Survey shows that 86.1 percent of vehicle occupants wear their seat belts, compared to the national rate of 90.4 percent. For pickup truck drivers in Louisiana, the seat belt rate is even lower and is reported as less than 81 percent.
Law enforcement officers have been trained to spot people not wearing a seat belt. Louisiana law states that everyone in a vehicle – including back-seat occupants – must wear a seat belt or face a fine.
A first-offense ticket for not wearing a seat belt law is $50; subsequent tickets are $75 each.
“Our goal is not to hand out tickets; our goal is to save lives,” Freeman said. “Lives are priceless, and if it takes a ticket to save even one life, then ‘Click it or Ticket’ has accomplished its public safety purpose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.