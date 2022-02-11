Days after requesting a new trial venue, the attorney for Cynthia Perkins, a former teacher who is accused of numerous sex crimes with her ex-husband and disgraced sheriff’s lieutenant Dennis Perkins, is asking for a postponement.
Attorney James Spokes has filed for a continuance of his client’s upcoming trial due to “the very recent discovery of exculpatory evidence” that Spokes claims has been in the state’s possession for more than two years.
The trial for Cynthia Perkins is set begin Feb. 14 in Livingston Parish. This is the second trial setting for this case. It was postponed from its previous date back in July.
The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.
In new court filings, Spokes said the state provided a copy of an audio recording of an interview with two teachers who knew Cynthia Perkins on Feb. 8. Several of the statements made by one of the teachers are “unquestionably exculpatory,” Spokes said.
In the filing, Spokes said an LBI Investigative memorandum “purporting to contain a summary of this interview” was provided by the state but that the memorandum “specifically omitted any and all of the exculpatory statements that were made on the recording.”
“Further, these statements go directly to the heart of the defendant's defense and thus require a continuance of the trial in order to allow additional time for her to explore this newly provided evidence,” Spokes said.
Dennis Perkins and Cynthia Perkins were arrested in October 2019 and later indicted together by a grand jury. They face a total of 150 charges, including first-degree rape, producing child pornography, obscenity, video voyeurism, sexual battery of a child under 13 years old, and mingling harmful substances. Dennis Perkins is also accused of sexual abuse of an animal.
Dennis Perkins is a former SWAT team commander with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Cynthia Perkins is a former middle school teacher at Westside Junior High.
The two, who have pleaded not guilty to the charges, were originally set to stand trial as co-defendants, but that changed last summer when Judge Erika Sledge ruled in favor of a severance. That decision was upheld by the Louisiana Supreme Court in December.
On Monday, Spokes requested that Cynthia Perkins’ upcoming trial be moved out of Livingston Parish due to the “extraordinary media coverage and pretrial publicity” of her case.
Sledge is set to rule on the change of venue and continuance requests in a court hearing Monday at 9 a.m.
