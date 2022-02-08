Cynthia Perkins, a former teacher who is accused of numerous sex crimes with her ex-husband and disgraced sheriff’s lieutenant Dennis Perkins, has requested her upcoming trial be moved out of Livingston Parish due to its “extraordinary media coverage and pretrial publicity,” according to court documents.

Her attorney, James Spokes, filed the motion for a change of venue Tuesday morning, less than a week before jury selection was set to begin. In court filings, Spokes said details of the case have been “widely publicized by several media outlets” and that finding unbiased jurors in Livingston Parish will be “extremely unlikely.”

“Since this case became public, multiple media outlets have covered or discussed the charges against the defendant,” Spokes said in the documents. “The local public awareness of this case will make it difficult at best to find jurors who have not heard about this case and who have not already determined guilt merely based on coverage from news outlets, blogs, and social media dialogues.

“It is more than probable that Ms. Perkins has already been convicted by the population through the various forms of media.”

Dennis Perkins and Cynthia Perkins were arrested in October 2019 and later indicted together by a grand jury. They face a total of 150 charges, including first-degree rape, producing child pornography, obscenity, video voyeurism, sexual battery of a child under 13 years old, and mingling harmful substances. Dennis Perkins is also accused of sexual abuse of an animal.

Dennis Perkins is a former SWAT team commander with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Cynthia Perkins is a former middle school teacher at Westside Junior High.

The two, who have pleaded not guilty to the charges, were originally set to stand trial as co-defendants, but that changed last June when Judge Erika Sledge ruled in favor of a severance. That decision was upheld by the Louisiana Supreme Court in December.

Jury selection for Cynthia’s trial was set to begin Monday at the Livingston Parish Courthouse, but Spokes said in court filings that his client’s right to a fair trial “will be in jeopardy” if the trial remains in Livingston Parish.

“The publicity for this case has been especially inflammatory, with comments across all media platforms consisting of insults, firm beliefs that the defendant is guilty, and an abundance of death threats,” Spokes said.

“With influence stemming from public comment sections on news sites, blogs, and social media platforms, the defendant's constitutional right to a fair trial will be in jeopardy if she were to face a jury in Livingston Parish.”

The Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting both cases against Dennis and Cynthia Perkins.