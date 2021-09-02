The Louisiana Department of Health has launched an investigation after seven nursing homes evacuated residents to a facility in Tangipahoa Parish ahead of Hurricane Ida, resulting in four deaths among residents.
Three of the deaths have been classified as “storm-related” by the coroner, LDH officials said. Definitive causes of death have not yet been confirmed.
“This is a serious and active investigation,” LDH said in a statement. “We will be taking action against these nursing facilities, and will be making appropriate referrals to law enforcement.”
LDH inspectors visited the site after hearing reports of deteriorating conditions at the facility after Hurricane Ida made landfall, but they were quickly expelled from the property “and prevented from conducting a full assessment on Tuesday.”
“We have significant concerns about conditions in this facility,” LDH officials said.
The state has been working to find safe placements for all 843 patients, starting with the most vulnerable. In under 24 hours, as of 9:46 a.m., 721 residents have been rescued from the facility, and LDH continues to work with other state agencies and local officials to quickly place the others.
Upon rescue, 12 individuals were found to be in condition “that required hospitalization.”
“Our top priority has been getting our vulnerable residents to immediate safety,” LDH said.
These nursing home residents were evacuated from the following 7 facilities:
-- River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish
-- South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish
-- Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish
-- Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish
-- West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish
-- Maison DeVille Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish
-- Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish
“Unless under a mandatory evacuation order, nursing homes make the decision of when and where to evacuate,” LDH said. “They must always provide safe conditions for their residents.”
