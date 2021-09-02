The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 9 total storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ida.
The storm-related deaths include:
-- 3 individuals died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Jefferson Parish. No additional information about the victims is available at this time.
-- A 65-year-old female that drowned in floodwaters in Jefferson Parish.
-- 3 deaths of nursing home residents related to the facility under investigation in Tangipahoa Parish. Those included a 59-year-old female from Jefferson Parish, a 52-year-old male from Orleans Parish, and a 77-year-old male from Terrebonne Parish.
-- 2 deaths previously confirmed by LDH: A 60-year-old Ascension Parish male who died after a tree fell on a house and an Orleans Parish male, age unknown, who drowned after driving through floodwater.
"LDH reminds residents that carbon monoxide from generators is deadly," officials said in a statement. "Only use a generator in a well-ventilated area and place away from structures, at least 20 feet away from your home, windows, and doors. Carbon monoxide poisoning was among the leading causes of death during storm events in 2020."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.