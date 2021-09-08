The Louisiana Department of Health is revoking the licenses of seven nursing homes that evacuated more than 800 residents to a Tangipahoa facility ahead of Hurricane Ida, where four people died as conditions rapidly deteriorated in the storm’s immediate aftermath.
Their Medicaid provider agreements have also been terminated.
In a statement, the Department of Health said the nursing homes “failed to execute an evacuation plan that upheld residents’ human dignity.”
They cited inhumane care, lack of communication, intimidation of public officials, and obstruction of health assessment as reasons for the revocation of licenses and termination of Medicaid agreement.
Earlier this week, LDH officials ordered the seven nursing homes be closed.
In a statement, LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney Phillips said the nursing facilities “clearly failed to execute their emergency preparedness plans to provide essential care and services to their residents.”
“When issues arose post-storm, we now know the level of care for these residents plummeted; an individual representing himself as the nursing home owner failed to communicate the situation; and then upon hearing reports from others that conditions at the facility had deteriorated our LDH surveyor was expelled from the property and LDH employees were subject to intimidation,” Phillips said.
“Ultimately, lives were lost — these were grandparents, neighbors and friends, and we know families are hurting. We as a Department are taking formal regulatory action.”
The seven facilities that evacuated patients to the Independence facility include:
-- River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish
-- South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish
-- Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish
-- Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish
-- West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish
-- Maison DeVille Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish
-- Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish
LDH officials claimed they made two in-person site visits “by Health Standards and an environmental health assessment by an OPH Sanitarian” to the site prior to landfall. From their assessment, “it did appear that from a facility standpoint the minimum necessary components to provide a safe sheltering environment for a very short period of time were met,” officials said.
There were plans for staffing, food service and laundry, potable water, portable toilets, and a working generator appropriately sized for the facility, officials said.
“Conditions at the facility, most importantly including care for residents, deteriorated following the storm,” officials said. “An individual representing himself as the owner of these nursing homes failed to communicate the dire situation to the state and ask for help.”
Officials said they were expelled from the site on Aug. 31 by the owner, businessman Bob Dean. Officials also said LDH team members “were subject to intimidation” over the course of the event.
With help from multiple state agencies and local officials, LDH began evacuating nursing home residents on Wednesday, starting with the most vulnerable, and by end of day had rescued the vast majority.
By Thursday, all nursing home residents — more than 800 — had been evacuated from the facility.
LDH has made appropriate referrals to the Office of the Attorney General, Office of the Inspector General, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Louisiana State Police, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Baton Rouge Police Department.
