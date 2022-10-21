The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) Region 9 (Northshore) will host flu vaccination clinics this month and in November to ensure Louisianans have access to the flu vaccine.
“Getting vaccinated with the flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family against influenza (flu),” officials said.
COVID-19 vaccines (primary series and the COVID-19 bivalent boosters), as well as the monkeypox vaccine, will also be available.
The flu, COVID-19, and monkeypox vaccines are available at no cost to individuals. However, if you have insurance, bring your insurance card for billing purposes. Any existing COVID-19 vaccine card will be updated.
On-site flu, COVID-19, and monkeypox vaccines will be available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations (no appointments needed):
-- Florida Parishes Arena: Tuesday, October 25, 2022; 1301 NW Central Ave., Amite City
-- St. Helena Parish Health Unit: Tuesday, November 2, 2022; 53 N. Second St., Greensburg
-- Livingston Parish Health Unit: Wednesday, November 3, 2022; 20399 Government Blvd., Livingston
-- Washington Parish Health Unit: Wednesday, November 3, 2022; 626 Carolina Ave., Bogalusa
-- South Tangipahoa Parish Health Unit: Wednesday, November 3, 2022; 15481 W. Club Deluxe Road, Hammond
-- Slidell City Auditorium: Wednesday, November 9, 2022; 2056 2nd St., Slidell
-- Mandeville Community Center: Thursday, November 10, 2022; 3090 E. Causeway Approach, Mandeville
CDC and LDH recommend that all individuals ages 6 months and older receive a flu shot by the end of October. The flu shot is particularly encouraged among high-risk populations such as pregnant women, children below the age of 5, adults age 65 and up, and immunocompromised children and adults with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and asthma.
For more information on where to find flu and COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, visit vaccines.gov.
