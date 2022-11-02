LDWF agents cite three men for illegally catching 133 game fish

Enforcement agents cited three suspects, including one from Livingston Parish, for alleged game fish violations in Iberville Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Agents cited 54-year-old Van Nguyen, of Denham Springs, 50-year-old Van Nghien, of Baton Rouge, and 68-year-old Lu Do, of Baton Rouge, for taking game fish illegally, officials said in a statement.
The alleged violations occurred Oct. 22.
Agents said they received a complaint about the men illegally using cast nets to catch game fish in the Work Canal near Ramah. During their investigation, agents contacted the men in their vessel and found they were in possession of three cast nets, 83 crappie, 18 black bass, and 32 bream.
Agents seized all three nets and fish that perished. The seized fish were donated to a local charity.
Taking or possessing game fish illegally brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. The men may also face civil restitution totaling $581.24 for the replacement value of the illegally taken fish.
Agents participating in the case are Sgt. Thomas Ashley, Sgt. Channing Duvall and Senior Agent Nelson Kennerson.
