After a 10-day search, first responders have located the body of a Holden man who perished in a fatal boating accident in Washington Parish in late November.
The body of Eric Josh Williams, 47, was found Thursday morning in the Pearl River, according to a social media post from the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.
A spokesperson from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the lead agency in the investigation, confirmed the finding of Williams’ body, which was turned over to the Washington Parish Coroner’s Office.
“I am so grateful for all who were involved in the search process,” said Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal via Facebook. “Our officers, along with LDWF, St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office and representatives of the Cajun Navy, spent many hours on the river as they searched for the body.
“I express my sincere condolences to the families of the two men and I hope this final recovery brings some solace to them.”
Williams was one of two people who died in the boating accident on the Pearl River on Nov. 29. The other was 50-year-old Joe Newby of Covington.
According to an LDWF statement, agents were notified around 8:25 p.m. on Nov. 29 about two missing boaters that launched a boat on the Pearl River out of Bogalusa at Pools Bluff, roughly a quarter-mile north of a sill.
Agents and sheriff office deputies then began a search for the missing boaters and were able to find Newby’s body below the sill around midnight Nov. 29.
Investigators believe that the 14-foot vessel they were in went over the sill and capsized.
Search-and-rescue teams continued to look for Williams and were finally able to find his body around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Williams’ body was found several miles south of the sill, an LDWF spokesperson said.
