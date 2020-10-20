Authorities are seeking leads for the illegal killing of an alligator in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division.
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, LDWF agents said they received word on Oct. 19 of an alligator that was shot with an arrow in Bayou Manchac near Alligator Bayou.
When agents arrived at the scene, they found a deceased 12-and-a-half-foot alligator with a 20-inch carbon express crossbow arrow with green and white fletching sticking out.
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries released an image of the alligator on Tuesday, showing an arrow protruding near the deceased animal’s head.
LDWF agents are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact Louisiana’s Operation Game Thief at 1-800-442-2511 or use the tip411 app.
People with information can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
American Alligator hunting is a regulated commercial activity in the state of Louisiana. Under Louisiana law, hunters and helpers are required to hunt only on property for which alligator tags are issued by the state.
Each tag specifies an area where alligator hunting is to occur. It is illegal to kill an alligator in an area for which the licensed hunter or helper does not have appropriate hide tags.
