A program designed at teaching local professionals about the communities in which they live will celebrate a milestone with its next class.
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Leadership Livingston Class of 2022.
The upcoming class will mark the 10-year anniversary of the program, which has been responsible for projects that have impacted thousands of people in the parish.
“We encourage everyone who is considering this program to apply,” said Chamber President April Wehrs, who facilitates the program, in a statement. “Various backgrounds and interests in the community are accepted for the program. The program is designed to include a diverse pool of applicants and participants.”
Leadership Livingston takes accepted applicants through a series of class sessions and topics that show the interdependence between government, business, culture, healthcare, social concerns, education, criminal justice, and recreation.
To demonstrate the necessary steps to bring a concept to realization, the program requires participants to take part in a group community project. Classmates are divided into groups and tasked with identifying, planning, and implementing a community project.
The ten-month program begins with a retreat followed by monthly day-long field trips from September through May. The program concludes with a graduation ceremony in June where graduates and their community projects are presented.
To date, approximately 216 people have completed the program and worked on 27 projects, from playgrounds to special needs sports fields to a Veterans Wall at the front of the courthouse.
The Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the Leadership Livingston Class of 2021 when 18 graduates were recognized for finishing the program. The group’s two projects — the Albany Community Park and a First Responders Monument in Walker — dedicated more than a combined 650 volunteer hours and are valued at more than $116,000.
The impact of the projects is estimated to reach more than 140,000 people parish-wide and beyond.
Applications for the program are being accepted through July 22, 2021 and can be found on the homepage of the Chamber’s website, www.livingstonparishchamber.org. People can also reach the chamber at (225) 665-8155.
