With the calendar flipped to winter, a local organization is hoping to provide extra warmth to those in need.
The Alumni of Leadership Livingston program, under the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, is spearheading a blanket drive this month, with a goal to collect 2,000 new blankets.
People can drop off blankets at a dozen locations spread across the parish, with drop-off points in Albany, Denham Springs, French Settlement, Livingston, Port Vincent, Springfield, and Walker.
Blankets will be distributed to non-profit agencies such as the Council on Aging, The Family Village, local schools and police departments, and Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade, according to the Chamber of Commerce.
The drive is being directed by the Leadership Livingston Alumni program, which is comprised of graduates from Leadership Livingston, a leadership-building program that educates participants on local government and service projects.
In a statement, Chamber President April Wehrs said the drive began when an agency reached out for help with their clients during a cold snap.
“From there, the opportunity for community-minded business leaders and government entities to step in and move on this need was realized,” Wehrs said. “Since the Leadership Livingston program has a community initiative component, it made sense to offer this challenge to alumni, and they accepted.”
The deadline to donate new blankets is Monday, Dec. 20. The goal is to reach 2,000 blankets by that date, with a mid-range goal of 1,000 by Friday, Dec. 10.
Listed below are the locations where people can drop off blankets.
Albany/Springfield locations
– Albany Town Hall - 29816 S. Montpelier Road
– The Kinchen Group - 19144 Florida Blvd.
– Mami’s Mexican Restaurant - 27251 Hwy. 42
Denham Springs locations
– HomeKey Mortgage - 1113 S. Range Avenue, Suite 140 (hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
– Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce - 248 Veterans Blvd. (hours: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday)
– Wicked Goodness Confections - 2648 S. Range Avenue, Suite B
– Holmes Building Materials - 1102 Florida Blvd. (hours: 6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday)
– Brandy Robinson State Farm - 1402 S. Range Avenue
Walker locations
– City of Walker - 13600 Aydell Lane (hours: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday)
– Wholly Ground Coffee House - 27988 Walker South Road
Livingston locations
– Livingston Parish Courthouse - 20300 Government Blvd.
Port Vincent/French Settlement/Maurepas locations
– French Settlement High - 15875 LA Hwy. 16 (hours: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday through Friday)
– Quality Engineering & Surveying, LLC - 18320 Hwy. 42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.